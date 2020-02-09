Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Andrews Obituary
Vicki Andrews



Age 53, a resident of Algodones, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. She entered this world on May 13, 1966 in Grants and is survived by her parents David and Patty Ogden of Grants; son Garrett Andrews and daughter Morgan Andrews of Rio Rancho; sister Barbara and her husband Larry Edmonson of Rio Rancho; brother Flint and his wife Krista Ogden of Rio Rancho; niece Kimberly and her husband James Lizzi and their daughter Paulina of Rio Rancho; nephews David and Benjamin Ogden of Rio Rancho; business and life partner Benjamin Lee Dante of Algodones and fur-babies Zeke and Rolex. Vicki was an entrepreneur, she was an intelligent and loving woman, a friend to everyone she met. Vicki's latest business venture was a successful solid

waste/recycle hauler, Road Runner Waste Service, Inc. where she was president and co-owner for 18+ years. Vicki loved her home in New Mexico however she was drawn to the ocean, enjoying the San Diego area and West Coast as often as possible. She loved adventure, going sky-diving, to Nascar races, helicopter rides, gliders, whale watching, traveling and more.

Visitation and Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at French - Westside Chapel, 9300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque. Interment Service to immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque. Vicki will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and by those whose lives she touched. She will be remembered as a daughter, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a partner and a true friend.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
Download Now