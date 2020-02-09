|
|
Vicki Andrews
Age 53, a resident of Algodones, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. She entered this world on May 13, 1966 in Grants and is survived by her parents David and Patty Ogden of Grants; son Garrett Andrews and daughter Morgan Andrews of Rio Rancho; sister Barbara and her husband Larry Edmonson of Rio Rancho; brother Flint and his wife Krista Ogden of Rio Rancho; niece Kimberly and her husband James Lizzi and their daughter Paulina of Rio Rancho; nephews David and Benjamin Ogden of Rio Rancho; business and life partner Benjamin Lee Dante of Algodones and fur-babies Zeke and Rolex. Vicki was an entrepreneur, she was an intelligent and loving woman, a friend to everyone she met. Vicki's latest business venture was a successful solid
waste/recycle hauler, Road Runner Waste Service, Inc. where she was president and co-owner for 18+ years. Vicki loved her home in New Mexico however she was drawn to the ocean, enjoying the San Diego area and West Coast as often as possible. She loved adventure, going sky-diving, to Nascar races, helicopter rides, gliders, whale watching, traveling and more.
Visitation and Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at French - Westside Chapel, 9300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque. Interment Service to immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque. Vicki will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and by those whose lives she touched. She will be remembered as a daughter, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a partner and a true friend.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2020