Vicki L. Stewart
Vicki L. Stewart, 70, died Monday, September 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mike Stewart; her sons, Chris Stewart and wife Stephanie, Matthew Stewart; her grandchildren, Kaylee and Kason; and many other friends and relatives. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorigen Anderson; and her aunt, Pauline Thieken.
Services will be in Spearman, TX with burial to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of NM or the .
