Vickie Lynn McConnell
Vickie Lynn
McConnell, 60, of
Albuquerque, passed away
unexpectedly on
Sunday, March
31st. She was
born on July
29th, 1958 in Dallas, Texas to the late Ed and Marilyn McConnell.
Vickie graduated from Del Norte High School in 1976 and married Rick Peterson in 1984. Vickie worked in
healthcare for 20 years, and later in life she graduated from DeWolfe's Beauty College to pursue her life long dream of cutting and styling hair; where she made many friends.
She is survived by her two sons Mark McConnell and Brian Peterson, her granddaughter Lilly
McConnell, and
her brothers
Mike and Geary McConnell, and also many extended loving family members.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3:00pm at Daniels Family Funeral Services, at 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE 87110.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019