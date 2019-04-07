Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Lynn McConnell. View Sign

Vickie Lynn McConnell







Vickie Lynn McConnellVickie LynnMcConnell, 60, ofAlbuquerque, passed awayunexpectedly onSunday, March31st. She wasborn on July29th, 1958 in Dallas, Texas to the late Ed and Marilyn McConnell.Vickie graduated from Del Norte High School in 1976 and married Rick Peterson in 1984. Vickie worked inhealthcare for 20 years, and later in life she graduated from DeWolfe's Beauty College to pursue her life long dream of cutting and styling hair; where she made many friends.She is survived by her two sons Mark McConnell and Brian Peterson, her granddaughter LillyMcConnell, andher brothersMike and Geary McConnell, and also many extended loving family members.Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3:00pm at Daniels Family Funeral Services, at 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE 87110. Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services

3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE

Albuquerque , NM 87110

(505) 884-1188 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019

