Vickie Lynn

McConnell, 60, of

Albuquerque, passed away

unexpectedly on

Sunday, March

31st. She was

born on July

29th, 1958 in Dallas, Texas to the late Ed and Marilyn McConnell.

Vickie graduated from Del Norte High School in 1976 and married Rick Peterson in 1984. Vickie worked in

healthcare for 20 years, and later in life she graduated from DeWolfe's Beauty College to pursue her life long dream of cutting and styling hair; where she made many friends.

She is survived by her two sons Mark McConnell and Brian Peterson, her granddaughter Lilly

McConnell, and

her brothers

Mike and Geary McConnell, and also many extended loving family members.

Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3:00pm at Daniels Family Funeral Services, at 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE 87110.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
