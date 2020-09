Vicky Lynn HortonVicky Lynn Horton, 65, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Steve Horton; her sons, Joshua and Jacob Horton; her mother, Patricia Albert; four grandchildren; three brothers; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Albert. Vicky was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Please visit our online guestbook for Vicky at www.FrenchFunerals.com