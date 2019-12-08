Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicky Olivas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On November 25, 2019, Vicky Deanne Olivas, went to be with the Lord. Vicky was born January 29, 1951 in Murray Utah to O Dean and Isabell Caldwell.



She was a very loving, caring, and positive person, always willing to help when needed, and she loved with all of her heart. Her family was her life. She was the proud mother of six, and the light of her life were her 14 grandkids.



She is survived by her Husband of 42 years, Arthur Olivas, her children Nichole (Lynn) Heilesen, Cherice (Ray) Heilesen, LaNay Valencia, Christopher (Willie) Olivas, Melissa (Markus) Gutierrez, and Ryan (Viviane) Olivas; her siblings Pat (Ted) Hakala, Leland (Peg) Hawker, Wilma (Willy) Vinton, and Sherry Alexander. Also many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and loving friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, O Dean and Isabell Caldwell, brothers, Kelly Caldwell and Larry Peterson and sister Joyce Peterson.



Her service will be held on December 11th, 2019 at 10:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints, Montano Chapel 1100 Montano Rd NW. There will be a viewing on Dec. 10th, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Riverside Funeral Home 225 San Mateo



