Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Visitation 5:00 PM Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church 101 N. 10th Street Belen , NM Rosary 6:00 PM Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church Visitation 11:00 AM Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church

Victor D. Lopez, 93 a resident of Jarales, NM passed on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in 1926 in La Tinaja, New Mexico. He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Antonia G. Lopez; parents, Damian and Nativida Lopez, his brothers; Billy, Orlando, Alfred; sisters, Polly, Matilida, Olympia; grandson, Anthony W. Lopez. He is survived by his four children; Bertha Benavidez, Sammy M. Lopez (Kathy), Chris Lopez (Darlene), and Victor A. Lopez (Sandy); grandchildren, Kimberly Benavidez, Barney Lopez, Alex Lopez, Melinda A. Lopez, and Miguel Lopez; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Lopez, Jazmine Lopez, and Javaris A. Smith; brothers, Danny, Meliton; sister, Alice. Victor served in the U. S. Army from 1944 to 1946 in Germany during WWII. He was also in the 519 th Field Artillery Battalion and as a U. S. Marine during the Korean War. Victor was known for being a first-rate mechanic a devoted husband, father, and all-around family man. Although Victor and Tonie had a long and wonderful marriage, Tonie passed Thursday, May 23, 2019 before they could celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary. While on his farm he always raised at least two cows a year. He was even known to make homemade wine. Many people will remember Victor as the "Burrito Man", although this was a business for Victor many times when he saw someone young and not able he would feed them at no cost. Tonie came to like the idea when they started using the money to go to Rome, Jerusalem and Lourdes. He will be deeply missed by all, but the family knows he is now with his loving wife who he missed dearly for the last four months. All services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, 101 N. 10th Street Belen, NM, 87002. A Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A. Final Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019

