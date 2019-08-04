Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Victor Frank Silva

Victor Frank Silva Obituary
Victor Frank Silva





Victor "Frankie," Silva, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Flora; daughter,

Lynette; son-in-law, Ian; and two brothers. He retired from PNM after more than 30 years of service. Throughout his career he was an active member of the community serving on various committees representing diverse organizations.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University Reception Center. To read the full obituary Please visit our online guestbook for Victor at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
