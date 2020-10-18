Victor Gonzales

Victor L. Gonzales
A private Celebration of Life was held for Victor L. Gonzales on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Victor passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with leukemia.
A video of the Rosary (Peggy Jimenez), Eulogy (Dr. Estevan Rael-Galvez), and Memorial Mass (Father Charles Dougherty, Kristine Christman, Ruben Ortega, and musician, Steve Herrera), may be viewed by going to https://vimeo.com/467897025
Password: VLG
The Gonzales family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. Please visit our online guestbook for Victor at www.FrenchFunerals.com