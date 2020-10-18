1/1
Victor Gonzales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor L. Gonzales





A private Celebration of Life was held for Victor L. Gonzales on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Victor passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

A video of the Rosary (Peggy Jimenez), Eulogy (Dr. Estevan Rael-Galvez), and Memorial Mass (Father Charles Dougherty, Kristine Christman, Ruben Ortega, and musician, Steve Herrera), may be viewed by going to https://vimeo.com/467897025 Password: VLG

The Gonzales family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. Please visit our online guestbook for Victor at www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved