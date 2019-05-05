Victor Harold Gabaldon







Victor Harold



Gabaldon, age 68, born Friday,



March 9, 1951, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years,



Lourdes Carmela Gabaldon; sons, Juan Antonio



Gabaldon and



Julian (wife, Elena)



Gabaldon; uncle, Fidel



(wife, Lucy) Gabaldon; aunties, Dubie Vigil and Rose (husband, Luciano)



Eurrieeta; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many more relatives and friends. Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Victor S. and Jean Gabaldon; and his brother, Vicente Gabaldon.



Victor had an honorable discharge from the USS Midway. He received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a survivor of the Vietnam war, a disabled veteran of ALS (Lou Gehrig's



disease).



Friends may visit and pray with the family Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€"



Lomas. A Rosary will be recited Thursday, May 9, 2019, 8:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Parish, 11401 Indian School Road NE. A Reception will immediately follow. Victor will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Antonio Lopez, Juanito Gabaldon, Ramon Lopez, Ruben Mora Sr., Isidro Garcia, Eddie Gutierrez Jr., and Ruben Garcia Jr. Please visit our online guestbook for Victor at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary