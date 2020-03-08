Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor L. Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victor L. Gonzales passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born in Las Vegas, NM, and later moved to Albuquerque, where he graduated from Albuquerque High School.



He proudly served in the US Navy and shared many stories of his submarine days. In recognition of his service in the Korean War, he attended the Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico #0617 in June of 2017. After his service, he worked for the Department of Energy, which he retired from in 1989 after 35 years.



Vic met his loving wife of 60 years, the former Jane Ortega, in Albuquerque, and they married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Questa, NM on October 10, 1959. They raised their family of four daughters in Albuquerque. He and Jane enjoyed many years of travel after retirement and are active members of John XXIII Catholic Community.



Vic greatly enjoyed golfing, genealogy, hunting, fishing, gardening, music, his Jemez retreat, and family gatherings. He spent many years supporting and cheering on his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their many activities.



Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Emilia and Victor Gonzales, Sr.; brothers, Arthur, Gilbert, and Max Gonzales; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Gonzales; in-laws, Corina and Ruben Ortega; and brothers-in-law, Chris Sanchez and Gabe Ortega.



Survived and loved beyond measure by his wife, Jane; four daughters and their husbands, Antoinette Quintana (Manuel), Annette Flores (Randy), Gloria Trask (Ron), Yvonne Reneau (Gerry); grandchildren, Torey Standley (Chris), Adam Gurule (Beth), Matt Flores (Emily), Jake Flores (Nicole), Zach Quintana (Alexa), Claire Quintana, Katy Johnson, Leo Reneau; great-grandchildren, Jordan Sanchez, and Charlotte and Beau Standley. Victor is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.



The Gonzales family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who were so caring and compassionate during Vic's leukemia battle: Kim Ortega, RN, MSN (Vic's niece); UNM Cancer Center staff, especially Dr. Dulcinea Quintana, and PA-C's, Jessica Lewis and Shari Freyer; UNMH Oncology, Trauma ICU, and Medical ICU; and all the friends and family who called, prayed, and sent good wishes over the last several months.



Services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m., at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE.



To honor Victor's generous spirit, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Honor Flight of Northern NM at



