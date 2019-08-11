Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor L. Olesen. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM the family home Send Flowers Obituary

Victor L. Olesen







June 15, 1938 - August 4, 2019 Vic was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised on Long Island. He spent two years in the army in Alaska before it was a state, putting up communication lines. He was a volunteer fireman for the Massapequa FD for 20 years. He worked for NY Tel as a splicer, lineman and foreman. He moved to NM in 1978 and worked for US WEST as a foreman, and as safety manager. He retired in 1990. He then worked as a construction site safety inspector for over 20 years.



Vic knew people wherever we went. It was always, Hey Vic! He loved to read, loved his library. He liked football, hockey, ice cream, beer and peanut butter. He enjoyed our annual super bowl party.



Vic is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky, his daughter, Wendy,



daughters Marley and



Jamey, his son, Richard, wife Ima, and sons Richie and Caleb, and many more relatives and friends near and far.



Special thanks to the people who bent over backwards to help us these last difficult years. Jan and Dick, my fellow artists at Amapola Gallery,



Mayberry Adult Daycare, High Desert Hospice, Preferred Assisted Living,



Shane our neighbor who made "secret" late night visits to our front yard to keep the weeds pulled, and many more relatives and friends who offered help and support.



Please consider a donation in Vic's memory to the Alzheimers Assn, PO Box 21400, Albq, 87154 so they can continue to offer free classes and seminars for caregivers.



Family and friends are invited to a life celebration for Vic at the family home on Sunday, Sept 8, at 2:00 Meanwhile, the next time you grab a coffee or a beer, make a toast to Vic. He would like that.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close