Victor L. Olesen
June 15, 1938 - August 4, 2019 Vic was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised on Long Island. He spent two years in the army in Alaska before it was a state, putting up communication lines. He was a volunteer fireman for the Massapequa FD for 20 years. He worked for NY Tel as a splicer, lineman and foreman. He moved to NM in 1978 and worked for US WEST as a foreman, and as safety manager. He retired in 1990. He then worked as a construction site safety inspector for over 20 years.
Vic knew people wherever we went. It was always, Hey Vic! He loved to read, loved his library. He liked football, hockey, ice cream, beer and peanut butter. He enjoyed our annual super bowl party.
Vic is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky, his daughter, Wendy,
daughters Marley and
Jamey, his son, Richard, wife Ima, and sons Richie and Caleb, and many more relatives and friends near and far.
Special thanks to the people who bent over backwards to help us these last difficult years. Jan and Dick, my fellow artists at Amapola Gallery,
Mayberry Adult Daycare, High Desert Hospice, Preferred Assisted Living,
Shane our neighbor who made "secret" late night visits to our front yard to keep the weeds pulled, and many more relatives and friends who offered help and support.
Please consider a donation in Vic's memory to the Alzheimers Assn, PO Box 21400, Albq, 87154 so they can continue to offer free classes and seminars for caregivers.
Family and friends are invited to a life celebration for Vic at the family home on Sunday, Sept 8, at 2:00 Meanwhile, the next time you grab a coffee or a beer, make a toast to Vic. He would like that.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019