90, beloved Husband, Father, and Paw-Paw, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Victor, the son of Orselio Medina



and Frances



Romero Medina, was born in Cleveland, NM, and loved the Mora Valley where he was raised. Victor joined the U.S. Army in 1946 and served as a paratrooper in northern Japan during the Occupation. Later, Sergeant Medina served in combat during the Korean War. Victor spent his professional life working as a Land Surveyor for a geophysical company in Oklahoma and South America. He later worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service and upon retirement from the Federal Government was self-employed as a Professional Land Surveyor. Victor is survived by his darling wife, Lely Paniagua Medina, whom he met and married 60 years prior, on May 2, 1959, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Victor is also survived by his



daughters, Frances Dodson and husband,



Dave, Victoria



Baker and hus-



band, Vernon;



son, Glenn



Medina, and



wife, Kathy;



grandchildren, Jeremy Baker



and wife, Eden, Christopher



Baker, Vanessa



McKay and husband, Levi, Jake Medina, Shaun Dodson, Zack Medina, Stacy Dodson, and Lexi Medina; and two great-granddaughters, Jaycee and Elyn Baker. A private family memorial will be held prior to interment in the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Memorial donations may be made in Victor's name to Covenant United Methodist Church, Animal Humane New Mexico or s. Please visit our online guestbook for Victor at



