Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Visitation 10:00 AM Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church 101-A, N 10th St. 101-A, N 10th St. , NM View Map Rosary 11:00 AM Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church 101-A, N 10th St. Belen , NM View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church 101-A, N 10th St. Belen , NM View Map

Victoria E. Lucero



1932-2019







Victoria E.



Lucero, age 86, was born on August 15, 1932, in Belen, New Mexico, to Ernesto Sanchez and Anita Gonzales Sanchez, the seventh of ten children. Her mother, Anita, passed away when she was 5 years old. Our mother was a humble woman with a strong devotion to our Lord. Every evening, before sleep, she prayed the rosary. On August 3 (shy of her 87th birthday), she completed the course of her earthly life and entered heavenly glory with our Lord.



Victoria was an exceptional cook! Her frijoles, prize winning red/green chile, posole, tortillas, natillas, and especially biscochitos, were the best by far. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Juanita; her beloved son, Samuel Lucero, Jr.; her siblings, Juven Sanchez, Fannie Sanchez, Ernest Sanchez, Priscilla DeBlassie, and Maclovia Zamora. Victoria is survived by her siblings, Alfonso Sanchez and wife, Ceclia, Celina DeLilla, Frances Chisholm, and husband, Charles, and Annie Sanchez; her children, Carlotta Ortiz, and husband Louie, Frank Lucero, and wife, Joanne, Carmen Lucero, and Alberta Lucero de Guerin, and



husband Michael; daughter-in-law, Sandra Lucero; grandchildren, Frank Lucero Jr., Samuel Lucero III, and wife, Sarah, Alyssa Gallegos, Benjamin



Ortiz, Matthew



Otero, and wife,



Lacey, Clara



Torres, Angeline Ortiz, and Gloria Guerin; great grandchildren, Isaac Lucero, Elijah Lucero, Olivia Ortiz, Alena Lucero, Ellie Lucero, Emilia Lucero and Xander Otero; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. It was our Mother's wish to be buried in Belen near her mother, Anita. Services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, 101-A, N 10th St., Belen, New Mexico, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, beginning with a Public Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Rosary to be recited at 11:00 a.m., Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., and burial will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens located directly behind the church. Pallbearers will be: Samuel Lucero III, Frank Lucero, Jr., Matthew Otero, Angeline Ortiz, Benjamin Ortiz, and Louie Ortiz. Please sign Victoria's online tribute at



