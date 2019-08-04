Victoria V. Eichenberg
Victoria V.
Eichenberg age
71. Born to the
parents of
Hilario and
Flora Sanchez on
9/5/1947 and grew up in Albuquerque's South
Valley. Victoria
passed away
after a short
illness on July
28th 2019.
Victoria was rooted in her Catholic faith. As a teenager, she entered the Order of St. Francis. Victoria made the decision to serve God outside of the convent, and left the Order after serving nearly ten years.
Victoria was a multi-passionate woman who
loved traveling with
family, enjoyed animals of
all kinds, and crocheting -
even winning a top prize at the New Mexico State Fair! Victoria was extremely generous, always willing to help those in need. This included many close family members and friends.
She retired from UNM hospital after 25 years of service in a variety of
administrative medical
positions. Victoria is
preceded in
death by her
parents, Hilario
and Flora
Sanchez & her
sister, Juanita
Sanchez.
Victoria is
survived by
her husband
Patrick "Mike"
Eichenberg and
son, Gary. Her
stepson, Bryan
Eichenberg and
his wife Jennifer. Her
step daughter Sandra
Eichenberg. Three grandchildren, Christina, Cameron and Donald Wayne. All residing in the Lubbock,
Texas area.
Services will be held
at the Our Lady of the
Assumption Church on the corner of Lomas and Tennessee N.E. on August 6th, 2019. Rosary will be held at the church at 10:30 am followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00 am.
Victoria's burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery located at 501 N. Guadalupe Street in Santa Fe, New Mexico at 2:15 pm on the same date.
In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite
charity.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019