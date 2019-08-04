Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria V. Eichenberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victoria V. Eichenberg







Victoria V.



Eichenberg age



71. Born to the



parents of



Hilario and



Flora Sanchez on



9/5/1947 and grew up in Albuquerque's South



Valley. Victoria



passed away



after a short



illness on July



28th 2019.



Victoria was rooted in her Catholic faith. As a teenager, she entered the Order of St. Francis. Victoria made the decision to serve God outside of the convent, and left the Order after serving nearly ten years.



Victoria was a multi-passionate woman who



loved traveling with



family, enjoyed animals of



all kinds, and crocheting -



even winning a top prize at the New Mexico State Fair! Victoria was extremely generous, always willing to help those in need. This included many close family members and friends.



She retired from UNM hospital after 25 years of service in a variety of



administrative medical



positions. Victoria is



preceded in



death by her



parents, Hilario



and Flora



Sanchez & her



sister, Juanita



Sanchez.



Victoria is



survived by



her husband



Patrick "Mike"



Eichenberg and



son, Gary. Her



stepson, Bryan



Eichenberg and



his wife Jennifer. Her



step daughter Sandra



Eichenberg. Three grandchildren, Christina, Cameron and Donald Wayne. All residing in the Lubbock,



Texas area.



Services will be held



at the Our Lady of the



Assumption Church on the corner of Lomas and Tennessee N.E. on August 6th, 2019. Rosary will be held at the church at 10:30 am followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00 am.



Victoria's burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery located at 501 N. Guadalupe Street in Santa Fe, New Mexico at 2:15 pm on the same date.



In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite



charity.



