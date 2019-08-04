Victoria V. Eichenberg

Victoria V. Eichenberg



Victoria V.

Eichenberg age

71. Born to the

parents of

Hilario and

Flora Sanchez on

9/5/1947 and grew up in Albuquerque's South

Valley. Victoria

passed away

after a short

illness on July

28th 2019.

Victoria was rooted in her Catholic faith. As a teenager, she entered the Order of St. Francis. Victoria made the decision to serve God outside of the convent, and left the Order after serving nearly ten years.

Victoria was a multi-passionate woman who

loved traveling with

family, enjoyed animals of

all kinds, and crocheting -

even winning a top prize at the New Mexico State Fair! Victoria was extremely generous, always willing to help those in need. This included many close family members and friends.

She retired from UNM hospital after 25 years of service in a variety of

administrative medical

positions. Victoria is

preceded in

death by her

parents, Hilario

and Flora

Sanchez & her

sister, Juanita

Sanchez.

Victoria is

survived by

her husband

Patrick "Mike"

Eichenberg and

son, Gary. Her

stepson, Bryan

Eichenberg and

his wife Jennifer. Her

step daughter Sandra

Eichenberg. Three grandchildren, Christina, Cameron and Donald Wayne. All residing in the Lubbock,

Texas area.

Services will be held

at the Our Lady of the

Assumption Church on the corner of Lomas and Tennessee N.E. on August 6th, 2019. Rosary will be held at the church at 10:30 am followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00 am.

Victoria's burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery located at 501 N. Guadalupe Street in Santa Fe, New Mexico at 2:15 pm on the same date.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite

charity.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
