Victoriana (Vickie) SalgueroVictoriana (Vickie) Salguero, age85, beloved Wife and Mother, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was surrounded by her children and family. She was born to Reymundo and Inez Sena on Thursday, November 15, 1934 in Fort Sumner, NM.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Delfino (Pino) Salguero; four children, Willie Salguero (Anita), Louise Atencio (Mike), David Salguero (Phyllis), Jesse Salguero (Denise); 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister Celina Lopez; and one brother Eloy Sena (Patty). Victoriana was preceded in death by her father and mother, Reymundo and Inez Sena; one infant grandson; three brothers; and four sisters.Victoriana was a member of San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church.