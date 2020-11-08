1/1
Victoriana Salguero
1934 - 2020
Victoriana (Vickie) Salguero



Victoriana (Vickie) Salguero, age85, beloved Wife and Mother, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was surrounded by her children and family. She was born to Reymundo and Inez Sena on Thursday, November 15, 1934 in Fort Sumner, NM.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Delfino (Pino) Salguero; four children, Willie Salguero (Anita), Louise Atencio (Mike), David Salguero (Phyllis), Jesse Salguero (Denise); 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister Celina Lopez; and one brother Eloy Sena (Patty). Victoriana was preceded in death by her father and mother, Reymundo and Inez Sena; one infant grandson; three brothers; and four sisters.

Victoriana was a member of San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church. Please visit our online guest book for Vickie to view the Funeral Service at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
