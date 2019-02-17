Vida Guttman







Vida Gallegos Guttmann, loving wife, mother, and grandmother died peacefully, in Chandler, Arizona at the age of 97, surrounded by family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; and son, Phillip. She is survived by the her children, Louvida, Elaine (Robert Haas), John (Mary Kay), Tina (Ken Green), Zita (James Drago); step-daughter, Barbara (William McPherson); brothers, Mickey and Marvin Gallegos; 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Vida grew up in Northern New Mexico and was one of 21 children. She was a devout Catholic, devoted wife, and generous mother who was always ready to help those in need. She touched the hearts of everyone around her, with her generosity, style, and grace. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.



Friends may visit Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH-Lomas. A Rosary recitation will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, followed by a Graveside Service at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Vida at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary