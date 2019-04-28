Vince "Vinnie" Loff
Vince Loff, resident of Albuquerque, passed away on December 2, 2018, at the age of 66. He was born on September 22, 1952 in New Britain, CT. Always a hard worker, he started by delivering newspapers and then picking tobacco as a teenager. After high school, he joined the Air Force. He began a family while stationed in
Germany. He returned to KAFB in 1976 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1979. He remained in his same position as a Federal Civil Servant with the
Dept. of Defense until retiring in 2014. He was a proud American and Vietnam veteran. He was a
devoted husband and enjoyed
camping, hunting and fishing in the New Mexico
Wilderness.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marion, father Vincent,
and brother Dave Loff. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Renee Rivera- Loff and family
in Albuquerque, brother
Kevin Loff and family in PA, and his children Jason and Dagne of TX.
A Celebration of Vince's Life will be held on May 5th at 10:00 a.m. at the American Legion Post 49, 11007 Central Ave. N.E.
(See Vince Loff, Facebook)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019