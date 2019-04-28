Vince Loff (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vince Loff.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
10:00 AM
American Legion Post 49
11007 Central Ave. N.E.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vince "Vinnie" Loff



Vince Loff, resident of Albuquerque, passed away on December 2, 2018, at the age of 66. He was born on September 22, 1952 in New Britain, CT. Always a hard worker, he started by delivering newspapers and then picking tobacco as a teenager. After high school, he joined the Air Force. He began a family while stationed in

Germany. He returned to KAFB in 1976 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1979. He remained in his same position as a Federal Civil Servant with the

Dept. of Defense until retiring in 2014. He was a proud American and Vietnam veteran. He was a

devoted husband and enjoyed

camping, hunting and fishing in the New Mexico

Wilderness.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marion, father Vincent,

and brother Dave Loff. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Renee Rivera- Loff and family

in Albuquerque, brother

Kevin Loff and family in PA, and his children Jason and Dagne of TX.

A Celebration of Vince's Life will be held on May 5th at 10:00 a.m. at the American Legion Post 49, 11007 Central Ave. N.E.

(See Vince Loff, Facebook)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.