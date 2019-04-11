Vincent A. Trujillo

Vincent A. Trujillo "Bob"





In loving memory of Vincent A. Trujillo "Bob", born Jan. 16, 1989 & passed away April 3, 2019. Services will be

4/12/2019 at 10:30 AM. "Flowers can also be sent to this location", West Mesa Christian Church, 8821 Golf Course Rd NW, Alb., NM 87114. Survived by: partner, Loren Antonio; father, Raymond Trujillo; mother, Cathy Trujillo; brothers, Anthony Trujillo and Ray Vallas; niece & nephews, Nadia, Mary Jane, Angel, Tony, and Kirstie Valles; cousins, Monique Adams and Felicia Manning.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
