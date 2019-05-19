Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Vincent F. Montano

Vincent F. Montano Obituary
Vincent F. Montano



Vincent Fred

Montano, age 87, was born to Vincent L. Montano and Annie

Wolford on Sunday, June 28th, 1931. He had five brothers, and six sisters, a total of 11siblings. His

first formal education was at

Longfellow Ele-

mentary School and the old Albuquerque High School. Vincent left high school when he was in the 11th grade to help support his family. Vincent was proud to call Martineztown home in his early years. Vincent was a prominent businessman in the Albuquerque community. He began his business career in the janitorial industry cleaning bars, then he owned and operated a master window cleaning business, his next business venture was purchasing a grocery store at 601 South Broadway in the Huning-Highland Historic District, here in Albuquerque. Vincent was successful in operating the store between the years of 1968-1974. In 1974 he operated Montano's Trucking which had a statewide permit to haul sand and gravel. Vincent operated Montano's Trucking until he lost the love of his life Aroma-

Simonita after 60 years marriage. In 2016 after the loss of Aroma-Simonita he

stayed on in Algodones working in the apple orchard with his beloved Akita dog "Aroma" number two until it was his time to depart this world and join his wife Aroma.

Dad we will miss you. May the force be with you and may God take care of you and mom.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by a Rosery at FRENCH-Westside. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows, 301 S Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven, 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
