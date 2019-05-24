Vincent Henry Jaramillo
Vincent Henry
Jaramillo, age 62,
of Rio Rancho,
New Mexico
passed away
during the early
morning of
Sunday, April 28,
2019.
He graduated
from Ayer High School in Ayer,
Massachusetts
and served as a Private 1st Class in the
U.S. Marine Corps.
Vincent was the 2nd
eldest son of the late
Joseph A. Jaramillo Sr.
and Frances (Ortega)
Jaramillo. He is preceded in death by his younger
brother Arthur E.
Jaramillo. Vincent is
survived by his three chil-
dren, Alicia M. Jaramillo,
Anthony(Tony) M.
Jaramillo, Amber M.
Jaramillo, his
grandson Nikolas E. Martinez, his
brother Joseph A.
Jaramillo Jr.
and two sisters
Victoria A.
(Jaramillo) Lyle
and Maria R.
(Jaramillo) Asay.
Burial service will be held at
12:00 PM on
Friday, May 31,
2019 at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Deacon George
Meyerson of Church of the Incarnation Catholic
Church presiding.
A reception will follow
at 1:00 PM at the Parish
Hall of Church of the
Incarnation Catholic
Church, 2309 Monterrey
Road NE Rio Rancho, NM
87144.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2019