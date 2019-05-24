Vincent Henry Jaramillo

Obituary
Vincent Henry Jaramillo



Vincent Henry

Jaramillo, age 62,

of Rio Rancho,

New Mexico

passed away

during the early

morning of

Sunday, April 28,

2019.

He graduated

from Ayer High School in Ayer,

Massachusetts

and served as a Private 1st Class in the

U.S. Marine Corps.

Vincent was the 2nd

eldest son of the late

Joseph A. Jaramillo Sr.

and Frances (Ortega)

Jaramillo. He is preceded in death by his younger

brother Arthur E.

Jaramillo. Vincent is

survived by his three chil-

dren, Alicia M. Jaramillo,

Anthony(Tony) M.

Jaramillo, Amber M.

Jaramillo, his

grandson Nikolas E. Martinez, his

brother Joseph A.

Jaramillo Jr.

and two sisters

Victoria A.

(Jaramillo) Lyle

and Maria R.

(Jaramillo) Asay.

Burial service will be held at

12:00 PM on

Friday, May 31,

2019 at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Deacon George

Meyerson of Church of the Incarnation Catholic

Church presiding.

A reception will follow

at 1:00 PM at the Parish

Hall of Church of the

Incarnation Catholic

Church, 2309 Monterrey

Road NE Rio Rancho, NM

87144.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2019
