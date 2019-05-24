Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Henry Jaramillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vincent Henry Jaramillo







Vincent Henry



Jaramillo, age 62,



of Rio Rancho,



New Mexico



passed away



during the early



morning of



Sunday, April 28,



2019.



He graduated



from Ayer High School in Ayer,



Massachusetts



and served as a Private 1st Class in the



U.S. Marine Corps.



Vincent was the 2nd



eldest son of the late



Joseph A. Jaramillo Sr.



and Frances (Ortega)



Jaramillo. He is preceded in death by his younger



brother Arthur E.



Jaramillo. Vincent is



survived by his three chil-



dren, Alicia M. Jaramillo,



Anthony(Tony) M.



Jaramillo, Amber M.



Jaramillo, his



grandson Nikolas E. Martinez, his



brother Joseph A.



Jaramillo Jr.



and two sisters



Victoria A.



(Jaramillo) Lyle



and Maria R.



(Jaramillo) Asay.



Burial service will be held at



12:00 PM on



Friday, May 31,



2019 at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Deacon George



Meyerson of Church of the Incarnation Catholic



Church presiding.



A reception will follow



at 1:00 PM at the Parish



Hall of Church of the



Incarnation Catholic



Church, 2309 Monterrey



Road NE Rio Rancho, NM



87144.



