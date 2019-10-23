Viola Dorsey
Celebration of
Life In Praise
and Thanksgiving for the life of Viola O. Dorsey.
Viola was called home on Saturday October 19, 2019. She was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church since the early 1950's. Viola was born to the union of Alice and Travis Campbell on November 16, 1928 in Stringtown, Oklahoma.
She worked at Heights Community Center and the Veterans Hospital from September 1959-1989 when she retired.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her loving children; Marian Goodwin (Johnny), Rodney Randers (Joan), Anthony Randers, one sister; Myrna Boyd (Tracy Ca.), one brother; Creyo Campbell (Alb.), Grandchildren; Charles, Terry. Rodney Jr., Ryan, Veronica, Bryan, and Jasmine, one nephew; Jerry, one niece; Shirley and numerous family and friends. She will surely be missed.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 23, 2019