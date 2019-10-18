Viola Bernice "Bunnie" Foss
Viola Bernice "Bunnie" Foss, 78, a resident of Albuquerque since 1958, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Bunnie was raised on a ranch in northern New Mexico and enjoyed the simple country life. She was a strong Christian woman and her favorite verse was Proverbs 3:5-6. She loved her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dogs. She was loved for her spunk and admired for her grit. Bunnie enjoyed quilting, crafts, gardening and loved her extended family at the CS Ranch.
She is survived and dearly loved by her children, Jeff and wife, Christine, Michael and wife, Anita, and Melissa; grandchildren, Brittney, Aubrey, Bryson, Hailey, Kaitlin, Suzanna, Kale, Hannah, and Caleb; great-grandchildren, Bryleigh, Evie, and Leighton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Foss.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul NE. Friends may visit on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to her care givers. Please visit our online guestbook for Bunnie at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2019