Viola Irene Parks, a true VIP at age 97, passed comfortably at her home while cared for by family and friends. On the next leg of her journey she plans to once again meet Sam, her husband of seventy-five years. During their time together, Vi and Sam, traveled around the globe. Viola served her country in the Womens Army Corps during WWII and later as a military wife supporting her husband's Army career.



After retiring to New Mexico Vi taught a variety of science courses at Albuquerque and Highland High School. A bundle of energy and curiosity, Viola never saw a trail she wouldn't hike, a slope she wouldn't ski, or left a cave unexplored. Her favorite poet was Ogden Nash and she embodied his lines "No, you never get any fun-Out of the things you haven't done !"



She is fondly remembered by her son Wayne Parks and daughter Kathleen Hays, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



