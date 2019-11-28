Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola L. Pino. View Sign Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Send Flowers Obituary

Viola L. Pino



1938 -2019







Viola L. Pino, age 81, a resident of Los Lunas, NM, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 26, 2019. She was a member of Sagebrush Community Church. Viola was a strong lady and raised her 4 children on her own. She was a loving mother and enjoyed being outdoors and going on walks. When Viola visited others, she would stay busy cleaning their home and always welcomed people with a smile. She is preceded in death by her father, Jose V. Lopez; mother, Lucy Lopez; brothers, Condrado Lopez and Espiridion (Speedy) Lopez and Herman Lopez; daughter, Clara Zamora and father of her children, Mike Pino. Viola is survived by her daughter, Ida Aragon and husband Delfin; sons, Mike Jr. and Jake Pino; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren with one on the way; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Porfirio Lopez and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a Public Viewing at 1:00 PM and a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM. Please sign Viola's online tribute at



Viola L. Pino1938 -2019Viola L. Pino, age 81, a resident of Los Lunas, NM, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 26, 2019. She was a member of Sagebrush Community Church. Viola was a strong lady and raised her 4 children on her own. She was a loving mother and enjoyed being outdoors and going on walks. When Viola visited others, she would stay busy cleaning their home and always welcomed people with a smile. She is preceded in death by her father, Jose V. Lopez; mother, Lucy Lopez; brothers, Condrado Lopez and Espiridion (Speedy) Lopez and Herman Lopez; daughter, Clara Zamora and father of her children, Mike Pino. Viola is survived by her daughter, Ida Aragon and husband Delfin; sons, Mike Jr. and Jake Pino; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren with one on the way; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Porfirio Lopez and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a Public Viewing at 1:00 PM and a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM. Please sign Viola's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close