Viola L. Pino
1938 -2019
Viola L. Pino, age 81, a resident of Los Lunas, NM, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 26, 2019. She was a member of Sagebrush Community Church. Viola was a strong lady and raised her 4 children on her own. She was a loving mother and enjoyed being outdoors and going on walks. When Viola visited others, she would stay busy cleaning their home and always welcomed people with a smile. She is preceded in death by her father, Jose V. Lopez; mother, Lucy Lopez; brothers, Condrado Lopez and Espiridion (Speedy) Lopez and Herman Lopez; daughter, Clara Zamora and father of her children, Mike Pino. Viola is survived by her daughter, Ida Aragon and husband Delfin; sons, Mike Jr. and Jake Pino; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren with one on the way; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Porfirio Lopez and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a Public Viewing at 1:00 PM and a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM. Please sign Viola's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 28, 2019