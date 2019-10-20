Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Viola Rodriguez Obituary
Viola Rodriguez, age 97, longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Joe T. Rodriguez; children, Gloria, Gerri and Bobby Joe and his fiancee, Linda; grandchildren, Quise and Michelle; great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Bersabe Barnum and her son, Rick. Viola was a strong, intelligent, generous, and loving wife and mother. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 , 1:00 p.m., also at FRENCH - University. Pallbearers will be John Barnum, John Fernandez, Gilbert Fernandez, and Mike Burianek. The family would like to thank the BeeHive Homes of Four Hills 1 and Presbyterian Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers gifts may be made in Viola's name to a . Please visit our online guestbook for Viola at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
