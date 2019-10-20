|
Viola Rodriguez
Viola Rodriguez, age 97, longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Joe T. Rodriguez; children, Gloria, Gerri and Bobby Joe and his fiancee, Linda; grandchildren, Quise and Michelle; great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Bersabe Barnum and her son, Rick. Viola was a strong, intelligent, generous, and loving wife and mother. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 , 1:00 p.m., also at FRENCH - University. Pallbearers will be John Barnum, John Fernandez, Gilbert Fernandez, and Mike Burianek. The family would like to thank the BeeHive Homes of Four Hills 1 and Presbyterian Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers gifts may be made in Viola's name to a . Please visit our online guestbook for Viola at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019