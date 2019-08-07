Virgie Howard (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgie Howard.
Service Information
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Bilingual Baptist Church
812 Fruit Ave.
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Bilingual Baptist Church
812 Fruit Ave. NW,
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Virgie "Memmie" Howard



Memmie went into the arms of her Savior on August 3, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born November 15,

1922 in Paris, TX to Charles an Ethel Williams.

Memmie was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends. You could find her watching her beloved Dallas Cowboy's and WWE, cheering for John Cena anytime it was on.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband T.O. Howard, brother Charles, and

sisters Beatrice Kelly and

Lillian Montgomery, and

great-grandson David

Sanchez.

She is survived by her

daughter Lesa; grandchildren, Clifford (Melissa),

Christine (Jason) and

Shalynn (Keith); great-

grandchildren, Nate,

Jonathan, Hailey Jo,

Madilyn and Justus.

She is also survived by special niece Beverly(Jeff) and nephew Steve, along with numerous nieces and nephews who were deeply loved.

Viewing will be August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. with services immediatley following at 11 am at First Bilingual Baptist Church 812 Fruit Ave. NW, Albuquerque,

NM 87102.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.