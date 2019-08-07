Virgie "Memmie" Howard







Memmie went into the arms of her Savior on August 3, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born November 15,



1922 in Paris, TX to Charles an Ethel Williams.



Memmie was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends. You could find her watching her beloved Dallas Cowboy's and WWE, cheering for John Cena anytime it was on.



She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband T.O. Howard, brother Charles, and



sisters Beatrice Kelly and



Lillian Montgomery, and



great-grandson David



Sanchez.



She is survived by her



daughter Lesa; grandchildren, Clifford (Melissa),



Christine (Jason) and



Shalynn (Keith); great-



grandchildren, Nate,



Jonathan, Hailey Jo,



Madilyn and Justus.



She is also survived by special niece Beverly(Jeff) and nephew Steve, along with numerous nieces and nephews who were deeply loved.



Viewing will be August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. with services immediatley following at 11 am at First Bilingual Baptist Church 812 Fruit Ave. NW, Albuquerque,



NM 87102.



