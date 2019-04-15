Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Visor Jr.. View Sign

Virgil Cannon Visor, Jr.







Virgil Cannon Visor, age 82, loving father and a New Mexico resident since 1955, passed away suddenly March 20, 2019.



Cannon was known for his service to the state with the Employment Security section of the Department of Labor, and later, to the state's Retiree Board. Cannon was also involved with First Unitarian Church and the Albuquerque Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship, as well as the district summer assembly week held for many years at Camp La Foret in Colorado. Cannon also enjoyed fishing, camping, and Chistmas-tree-hunting in the Jemez Mountains. Cannon is survived by his sons, Hugh and Jonathan.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at First Unitarian Church, 3701 Carlisle NE



