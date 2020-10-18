1/1
Virginia Baca
Virginia Seiler Baca



Virginia Seiler Baca, 96 a long-time resident of Las Vegas, N.M., succumbed to a three-year long illness and passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 with her family by her side in Albuquerque, N.M. She was preceded in death by her husband Benito Baca, her son David Seiler, and grandson Dennis J.B. Knight. Virginia is survived by her six children: Modesta Hickerson, Manuel Baca (Margie), Sarah Knight (Tim), Pita Gallegos, Felipe Seiler, Sandra Seiler-Montano (Marvin), 15 grandchildren: Elizabeth Daisy, Debbie, Denise, Jimmy, Manuel Jr., Edward, Adrian, Lou Ella, Tim Jr., Julian, Benjamin, Sammy, Devon, Mathew, and Nathan, along with numerous great and great - great - grandchildren.

Virginia S. Baca was a devout Catholic and a member in good standing of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. In Virginia's younger years, she drove a taxi for Rimbert Taxi Service where she picked up and delivered many soldiers to Camp Luna in Las Vegas, N.M. during World War ll. Virginia also managed Rimbert's Pool Hall where she became an accomplished pool player. Additionally, she assisted with novelty, newspaper, magazine, candy and soft drink sales. Virginia had a great sense of humor, and she always had hot food and coffee readily available at her house for relatives and friends for the 80 years that she resided in the same home. Nobody close to Virginia ever went hungry. Virginia was a superb dancer and she enjoyed dancing to mambos and cumbias at the Tiki Lounge in Albuquerque where she won several dance contests.

Through the years, Virginia overcame many challenges raising seven children all by herself. She was a very hard worker who never complained, and she never took a vacation. Virginia was a dedicated mother and she always gave a helping hand to those less fortunate in her community. Virginia was a child of the Great Depression and she knew the value of a dollar after witnessing her family struggle financially during the Depression years. Virginia will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cremation will take place soon. Because of COVID 19, a rosary and the Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia Seiler Baca will be celebrated on a later date. A Memorial will be held at the graveside at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M., also at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to: Riverside Funeral Home at

225 San Mateo Blvd. N.E.Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108

Phone: 505-764-9663

Condolences may be sent to Virginia Seiler Baca Family at the Riverside Funeral Home. Web site

www.RiversideFunerals.com under "Obituaries"


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
