Virginia "Ginny" (Moyer) McCausland
Virginia "Ginny" (Moyer) McCausland was born March 7, 1927 and left us on Monday, June 17, 2019 and has gone on to that big tennis match with her friends in heaven. She was sad and we were sad she had to leave a loving husband, Jack; her three kids who can't wait to see her again, Bob, Cindy and Karen; her sister, Nancy; her grandkids, Hank, Jess and Rob; as well as her great-grands. I'm sure she is already preparing meals and playing the piano. All this after she brings out a piping hot order of her famous cinnamon rolls for breakfast.
Celebrate her life and love of our Savior and don't be sad. Services will be held at a later date at Hoffmantown Church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019