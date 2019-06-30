Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia McCausland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Ginny" (Moyer) McCausland







Virginia "Ginny" (Moyer) McCausland was born March 7, 1927 and left us on Monday, June 17, 2019 and has gone on to that big tennis match with her friends in heaven. She was sad and we were sad she had to leave a loving husband, Jack; her three kids who can't wait to see her again, Bob, Cindy and Karen; her sister, Nancy; her grandkids, Hank, Jess and Rob; as well as her great-grands. I'm sure she is already preparing meals and playing the piano. All this after she brings out a piping hot order of her famous cinnamon rolls for breakfast.



Celebrate her life and love of our Savior and don't be sad. Services will be held at a later date at Hoffmantown Church.



Please visit our online guestbook for Ginny at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



Virginia "Ginny" (Moyer) McCauslandVirginia "Ginny" (Moyer) McCausland was born March 7, 1927 and left us on Monday, June 17, 2019 and has gone on to that big tennis match with her friends in heaven. She was sad and we were sad she had to leave a loving husband, Jack; her three kids who can't wait to see her again, Bob, Cindy and Karen; her sister, Nancy; her grandkids, Hank, Jess and Rob; as well as her great-grands. I'm sure she is already preparing meals and playing the piano. All this after she brings out a piping hot order of her famous cinnamon rolls for breakfast.Celebrate her life and love of our Savior and don't be sad. Services will be held at a later date at Hoffmantown Church.Please visit our online guestbook for Ginny at Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close