Virginia McLaughlin
1922 - 2020
Virginia "Ginger" Maxine Maxwell McLaughlin

1922 - 2020





The Lord called Ginger, age 97, in a peaceful manner at her granddaughter's home with her daughter by her side on Monday, August 31, 2020. Ginger will be greatly missed by her daughters, Melody (George), and Teresa. She was a proud military wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was a constant loving and supportive presence in the lives of her beloved twin granddaughters, Roxy (Nathan) and Yancy (Aaron), and cherished her role of great-grandmother to Georgie and Piper.

Ginger was born and raised in Topeka, KS before relocating to Albuquerque with her husband and family. Even though she was a proud Kansan, Ginger loved New Mexico and remarked often on the beauty of Albuquerque and the joy she received from living here.

She was predeceased by her father and mother, John Ralph and Rachel Maxwell; and her husband of 67 years, Owen McLaughlin.

Ginger was a tomboy that enjoyed wearing knickers while hunting and fishing with her Daddy who always called her "Buck." Virginia began working for the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad. She became a "working woman" and later retired with the railroad.

Though our hearts are heavy, we celebrate her long life and find comfort that she is in Heaven watching over us. All are welcome to attend her Rosary, Visitation, and Funeral Mass. Please contact the family for details. Please visit our online guestbook for Ginger at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
