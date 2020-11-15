Virginia Anne Miles







Virginia Anne Miles passed away in the evening of October 22, 2020 after a brief spell of pneumonia. Her friends and family mourn the loss of this remarkable woman. She will be remembered for her grit and grace and her strength and gentleness. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Virginia was born in Long Pine, Nebraska in the early morning of May 22, 1926. She was the firstborn child of Eugene Francis Miles and Anna Catherine Welsh. Shortly after their daughter's birth, the family moved to Livermore, Iowa, Eugene's hometown, where he (locally known as Paddy) practiced law, Anna taught, and Virginia grew up with two siblings to follow, often spending days at the Welsh family farm in Pender, Nebraska. She graduated from Livermore High School in 1943 and from Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne in 1951, majoring in Elementary Education and English. In the years between high school and college Virginia and a friend headed to Washington DC via train for employment, probably for clerical work with the FBI. After teaching in Macy, NE, Virginia began ten years of living and teaching abroad in USA Air Force schools. She taught in Japan, Turkey, Germany, France, and England. These years were rich in travel and friendships and stories, a wonderful time for her and her friends to explore Europe. Whenever possible, she made side trips to other countries. She had a special fondness for Turkey, where she lived and worked for about six years. Her final assignment was in England in 1961-62.



Next stop was the US Southwest. New Mexico became Virginia's home for the next 54 years, where she taught in elementary schools and earned a graduate degree in 1967 at the University of New Mexico. Denim skirts, turquoise and silver jewelry, Navajo rugs, pottery, enchiladas, and really hot salsa colored her life. Virginia taught for 28 years in Albuquerque, retiring from Eubank Elementary School in 1990. "She was always so patient and loving to her kids" remembers a colleague. She was "devoted to teaching". In retirement, Virginia continued to do what she had always doneâ€"travel, treasure new and old friends, practice her deep faith, research her family roots, read voraciously, and stay interested in life. She returned to her beloved Turkey, with her sister-in-law and friend, Mary Ellen "Red" Miles. Together they also traveled to England and Morocco. Uzbekistan was next but was thwarted by the attack on the World Trade Center. Domestically, Virginia took many trips to San Francisco where she and her sister, Marjorie, loved attending the ballet and enjoyed each other's stories, humor, and company. She also traveled to Arizona to visit her brother, Mike. The three siblings remained close throughout their lives.



From a dear friend: "Ginny had a gift for friendship." In her travel, her career, her retirement, Virginia made friends and nurtured these friendships. Through visits, gifts, letters and cards, reunions, shared newspaper clippings, and phone calls she stayed close to friends and family members to the final day of her life. Her friends remember her as "remarkable", someone who "touched so many lives", "was just loved by everyone", "brilliant" "such a nice person", "brave and flexible", "compassionate", and "always so thoughtful". These friendships spanned years and space, beginning with neighborhood kids in Livermore to fellow Air Force teachers in Japan and Europe to colleagues, Senior Center and Oasis members in Albuquerque to, finally, a new set of friends who lived and worked at The Waters in St. Paul where she "was adored by all".



She is remembered and will be missed by her many friends and family members, including her niece, Laurie (Sam) Levy of Iowa City, IA; nephews, Dan (Nancy) Miles of Seattle, WA and Patrick (Mary Jo Patton) Miles of Amherst Junction, WI; great-nephews, Aaron (Laurie) Levy of Sedona, AZ, Matthew (Natalia Fernandez) Levy of Star, NC, and Miles (Ashley) Bartoletti-Levy of St Paul, MN.



Preceding Virginia in death were her parents, her brother, Francis Michael Miles, and sister, Mary Marjorie Miles.



In her final days, Virginia was still working the New York Times crossword puzzles, discussing articles from the latest New Yorker, telling jokes, inquiring after people's health and interests, and finding meaning in each day. Even with her worldwide travels and her many years in the Southwest, Virginia always kept part of her heart in Iowa. Her ashes have been interned in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Livermore, Iowa next to her beloved sister's, where her family plans to have a memorial in the spring.



Donations in Virginia's name may be made to the Livermore Public Library, 402 5th St, Livermore, IA 50558.





