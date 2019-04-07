Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Wayne. View Sign

Virginia WayneFormer HarveyGirl, VirginiaPino TellezWayne, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 96. She was one of the founding members of the Gallup American GI Forum Auxiliary and upon moving to Albuquerque became a member of the state chapter which was chaired by her sister-in-law Isabel Ogaz-Tellez. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Christopher R. Tellez and her parents, Manuel and Julia Tellez. "A Tough Old Hen" as she called herself, she was a breast cancer survivor. The oldest of 12 children, she was witness to the passing of 9 of her younger siblings and their husbands. BROTHERS: Louis Tellez, Thomas Tellez, Felimon Tellez-wife Anita, Daniel Tellez-wife Maureen, and Manuel Tellez-wife Blanche. SISTERS: Jenny Munoz-husband Manuel, Theresa Brown-husband Harrison Brown, Christina Tellez and Elvira Tellez and brother in law Ralph Mason. She is survived by her sons:Richard Mason, Julian Gonzales-wife Theresa, Libie Gonzales-partner Virginia Alexander, and cared for to the end by Michael Tellez. Her remaining siblings are MaryMason andJacinto Tellez-wife Martha and sister in law Mabel Tellez. Hergrandchildreninclude PamelaEdwards-husband Banks,mother IreneHobbs, greatgrand daugherterAmarin, JulianHobbs-wife Adriana, great-granddaughtersMiranda and Trinity:Rene'Gonzales-wife Carla, great grandaughter Ciera; Chris Tellez-partner Penny Rios, great granddaughter Marina; Jon Stout-wifeSara; Anthony Stout-wife Natalie and great grandchildren Noah, Lilly and AJ and grammie Linda Stout: as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.In earlier years while working at Gallup landmarks like the El Rancho and the Shalimar, she met the likes of Kirk Douglas, Dennis Morgan and Barbra Stanwick and as a young lady ate at a Chuckwagon BBQ with Roy Rogers. A friend of the Zuni and Navajo tribes, she hosted the Aztec dancers from Mexico in her home when they arrived for the Inter-Tribal Ceremonials.Virginia was one of the Nationally know Harvey Girls who worked at the El Navajo in Gallup and whose bio can be found on Facebook under Women of RT 66.

