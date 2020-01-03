Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vito Santangelo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vito Santangelo







Vito Santangelo left this earth to be with his beloved Lord and love of his life, Zina, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 90. He breathed his last breath in his Albuquerque home of 47 years, surrounded by love and family.



Vito was born in Sicily, Italy on May 8, 1929 to Biagia Marchese and Gregorio Santangelo, and was the oldest of seven children. He worked hard and helped support his family through farming and working in the vineyards. After serving in the Italian Navy, he began a long-distance love relationship with Vincenza, who had emigrated to America before him. After corresponding by letters and postcards for two years, they got engaged through the mail, were married in Sciacca, Sicily, endured separation while waiting for Vito to gain citizenship, and were then joyfully reunited in NYC one year later. Sixteen years after starting a family and acclimating to America, Vito moved his family to sunny Albuquerque, NM in 1972 where he worked at a tailor shop, a family restaurant, and finally Levi Strauss for 15 years.



Vito was a "Prince of a man," in every capacity: as a husband, father, son, brother, friend, neighbor and co-worker. He never met a stranger, and it is safe to say that he was loved by all. He was the epitome of the 1st Corinthians 13 definition of love. Vito was also a carpenter, plumber, electrician, gardener, engineer and overall handyman extraordinaire. His gentle, loving, generous spirit will be missed by his children, Gina Seeley (Fred), Greg Santangelo (Reina), Joanna Santangelo (Nathaniel Boozer); grandchildren, Cristopher (Amy), Jessica (Chance), Melissa (Yoshi), Melanie, Benjamin (Destiny), Kenneth; great-grandchildren, Noah, Micah, Harper, Austin, Kaylie, Joel and soon to arrive Ezra; his sister, Josephine; brothers, Pasquale, Ignazio, Charlie, and Joe; and many nieces and nephews.



The Holy Rosary will be recited for Vito on Sunday, January 5, 2020, 4:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming, with Visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2621 Vermont St. NE, with Monsignor Bennett J. Voorhies as the Celebrant. Pallbearers will be Greg Santangelo, Fred Seeley, Nathaniel Boozer, Cristopher Seeley, Benjamin Hobbs, Kenneth Hobbs, Charlie Santangelo and Joe Santangelo.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vito's name to Albuquerque Christian Children's Home, 5700 Winter Haven Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Please visit our online guestbook for Vito at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



