Vivian Linda Mylek
Vivian Linda Mylek, age 74, a dedicated mother and good friend to many, passed away August 15, 2019. Vivian's outgoing personality and her ability to make friends easily made her much loved from those that were fortunate enough to meet her. She is survived by her daughter Tamra Davis. She is also survived by her brother David Garcia and many nieces and nephews. Also touching Vivian's life were Tanna and Ed Romero and their entire beautiful family. A memorial service by Father Mike Shea will be at the Romero residence on Friday, August 23 at 6:00pm in Albuquerque. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019