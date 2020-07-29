1/1
Vivian Ray Archuleta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Ray Archuleta



Vivian Ray

Archuleta, 80,

resident of Santa Fe, NM passed

away on July 23, 2020. He was

born in Las

Vegas, NM.

He married Dora B.Archuleta on February 08, 1964 in Santa Fe, NM.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother; Emelina Archuleta,

mother; Sylvia Zuniga,

brother; James Zuniga,

In-laws; Pascual & Frances Baca.

He is survived by his wife; Dora B. Archuleta,

daughter; Jackie Portillo

(Andy), sons; Vivian

Archuleta (Roxanne) &

Vicente Archuleta (Peggy), granddaughter; Amanda

Portillo (Abraham),

grandsons; Adam

Portillo (Leah) & Matthew Martinez (Adriana),

greatgrandchildren; LeiAnna, Nicole, Luciano, Emiliano, Cisco, Auburn & Areanna.

He is also survived by sisters: Angie Harper, JoAnn Gonzales, Lupe Sanchez; brothers: Freddy

Archuleta, Jesse, Alex, Roy, Tony and Michael Zuniga as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vivian was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School, attended New Mexico Highlands University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree as a 1976 Cum Laude graduate of College of Santa Fe. He was selected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges.

He attended

Boys State and became a Counselor for many years. He was

also a Charter

Member Fraternal Order of

Police.

He received Special Commendation by J. Edgar Hoover on his Valedictory address to the 15th graduating class of Santa Fe Police Department. He retired after 20 years with the Institute of American Indian Arts, also retired after 18 years with Eastern New Mexico University as an Admissions Counselor.

Pallbearers: Adam

Portillo & Matthew

Martinez.

Honorary Pallbearers:

godchildren; Frank

Archuleta, Beata Baca,

Emily Guerrero, Phillip Brito, Alonso Montoya,

David Johnson, Amanda

Portillo & Amber Vigil.

A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. (Covid -19 restrictions will be enforced) Private Interment to follow.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved