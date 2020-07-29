Vivian Ray Archuleta







Vivian Ray



Archuleta, 80,



resident of Santa Fe, NM passed



away on July 23, 2020. He was



born in Las



Vegas, NM.



He married Dora B.Archuleta on February 08, 1964 in Santa Fe, NM.



He is preceded in death by his grandmother; Emelina Archuleta,



mother; Sylvia Zuniga,



brother; James Zuniga,



In-laws; Pascual & Frances Baca.



He is survived by his wife; Dora B. Archuleta,



daughter; Jackie Portillo



(Andy), sons; Vivian



Archuleta (Roxanne) &



Vicente Archuleta (Peggy), granddaughter; Amanda



Portillo (Abraham),



grandsons; Adam



Portillo (Leah) & Matthew Martinez (Adriana),



greatgrandchildren; LeiAnna, Nicole, Luciano, Emiliano, Cisco, Auburn & Areanna.



He is also survived by sisters: Angie Harper, JoAnn Gonzales, Lupe Sanchez; brothers: Freddy



Archuleta, Jesse, Alex, Roy, Tony and Michael Zuniga as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.



Vivian was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School, attended New Mexico Highlands University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree as a 1976 Cum Laude graduate of College of Santa Fe. He was selected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges.



He attended



Boys State and became a Counselor for many years. He was



also a Charter



Member Fraternal Order of



Police.



He received Special Commendation by J. Edgar Hoover on his Valedictory address to the 15th graduating class of Santa Fe Police Department. He retired after 20 years with the Institute of American Indian Arts, also retired after 18 years with Eastern New Mexico University as an Admissions Counselor.



Pallbearers: Adam



Portillo & Matthew



Martinez.



Honorary Pallbearers:



godchildren; Frank



Archuleta, Beata Baca,



Emily Guerrero, Phillip Brito, Alonso Montoya,



David Johnson, Amanda



Portillo & Amber Vigil.



A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. (Covid -19 restrictions will be enforced) Private Interment to follow.





