Vivian Ray Archuleta
Vivian Ray Archuleta



Vivian Ray

Archuleta, 80,

resident of Santa Fe, NM passed

away on July 23, 2020. He was

born in Las

Vegas, NM.

He married Dora B.Archuleta on February 08, 1964 in Santa Fe, NM.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother; Emelina Archuleta,

mother; Sylvia Zuniga,

brother; James Zuniga,

In-laws; Pascual & Frances Baca.

He is survived by his wife; Dora B. Archuleta,

daughter; Jackie Portillo

(Andy), sons; Vivian

Archuleta (Roxanne) &

Vicente Archuleta (Peggy), granddaughter; Amanda

Portillo (Abraham),

grandsons; Adam

Portillo (Leah) & Matthew Martinez (Adriana),

greatgrandchildren; LeiAnna, Nicole, Luciano, Emiliano, Cisco, Auburn & Areanna.

He is also survived by sisters: Angie Harper, JoAnn Gonzales, Lupe Sanchez; brothers: Freddy

Archuleta, Jesse, Alex, Roy, Tony and Michael Zuniga as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vivian was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School, attended New Mexico Highlands University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree as a 1976 Cum Laude graduate of College of Santa Fe. He was selected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges.

He attended

Boys State and became a Counselor for many years. He was

also a Charter

Member Fraternal Order of

Police.

He received Special Commendation by J. Edgar Hoover on his Valedictory address to the 15th graduating class of Santa Fe Police Department. He retired after 20 years with the Institute of American Indian Arts, also retired after 18 years with Eastern New Mexico University as an Admissions Counselor.

Pallbearers: Adam

Portillo & Matthew

Martinez.

Honorary Pallbearers:

godchildren; Frank

Archuleta, Beata Baca,

Emily Guerrero, Phillip Brito, Alonso Montoya,

David Johnson, Amanda

Portillo & Amber Vigil.

A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. (Covid -19 restrictions will be enforced) Private Interment to follow.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. John's the Catholic Baptist Church
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John's the Catholic Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
July 29, 2020
Dora, Jackie, Viv and Vince, I am very sorry to hear of about the passing of your wonderful husband and father. He was so friendly and nice to me. What a wonderful man he was. I know the good memories you treasure of Vivian will help to comfort your hearts. Joe Dennis
Joe Dennis
Friend
July 28, 2020
Vivian was a very dear friend.We had some really great times together. We made lots of memories. Our children were good friends growing up. We are sadden to hear of his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Dora and your children. Find comfort in his love and memories.God bless you and keep you all in his grace. Mike and Jorene.
Mike and Jorene Sandoval
Friend
July 28, 2020
Our condolences to Mrs. Archuleta, our co-worker Vicente, Vivian, Jackie and the entire family!
May God's grace comfort you during this most difficult time.
Keeping you in our prayers.
Everyone @ Wilson Transfer & Storage
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Dora, Jackie, Vivian and Vince, my condolences for your loss. May God comfort you in your time of need. His smiling face and great personality will be missed, may he rest in peace.
Lily (Ulibarri) Mayrant
Family
July 27, 2020
I used to call my cousin Dr. Vivian because he always made short visits and was in a hurry - in one door & out the other. But he always made it a point to visit and stay in touch and called me a week before he passed away. He was a great person and we will miss his smiling face. Our prayers go out to his family. God Bless you cousin and rest in peace.
Love, Alfonso & Agnes Ulibarri
Alfonso & Agnes Ulibarri
Family
