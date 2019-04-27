Vivian Vaughn
October 30, 1934-
March 6, 2019
Vivian Colleta
Vaughn passed
away peacefully with her family
by her side on March 6th, 2019
in Columbus,
Montana. She
was born Vivian West on October 30, 1934, to
Grover West and Ada (Hall) West on the family homestead near Omega, New Mexico. She was the last of 10 brothers and sisters in the family. Of the ten, only her next older brother Otho still survives.
She is preceded by her husband Leroy Vaughn; parents Grover and Ada; sisters Shirley, Inez and Zona; brothers Weldon, Lewis, Curtis, Elmo and Herschel.
She is survived by her children Vickie Gibson and husband Paul of Columbus, Montana, Ronnie Vaughn and wife Judi of Farmington, New Mexico, Jerry Vaughn and wife Diana of Albuquerque and Stanley Vaughn of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Also, five grandchildren Rusty, Stephanie, Herschel, Tyler and Ashley; seven great-
grandchildren, Colter, Desirae,
Danielle, Drew,
Autumn, Charlee and Gabriella
Vivian.
While in Milan, Leroy and Vivian owned the Dinner Bell Cafe for many years. During this time Vivian also owned the Milan Beauty Shop.
Vivian lived in the Grants-Milan area for
many years. After her husband Leroy passed away, she moved to Columbus Montana around 1994 to be with daughter Vickie and her children.
A Celebration of Her Life will take place on May 4th at 11:00 AM. The service will be held at Silver Lining Services, 1447 E Roosevelt Avenue in Grants,
New Mexico. After the service, her ashes will be interred in her husband
Leroy's grave site at
Grants Memorial Park. We will return to Silver Lining Services afterwards to have lunch and reminisce with family and friends.
