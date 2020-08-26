Vivian Victoria Lopez







Vivian Victoria (Vigil) Lopez, age 77, born in Gallup, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 16, 2020. Mrs. Lopez is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Kelly Lopez.; Children, Karla Simoes and husband, Casey, Kathleen Sandoval and husband, Geoff, Kristine Lopez-Reid, and husband, Jason; Six Grandchildren, Troy Simoes, Hallie Simoes, Andres Sandoval, Lorenzo Sandoval, Addyson Reid, Jaxon Reid; Siblings Corrine Wells, Carmen Gallegos. Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends. Mrs. Lopez was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Garcia; Parents, Lorenzo and Bennie Vigil; Siblings, Rosabelle Sena, Lawrence Vigil. A rosary will be recited at 9:30am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 619 Copper Avenue NW, Albuquerque, NM. 87102, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00am. Private disposition will take place following the Funeral Mass. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please continue to monitor Gabaldon Mortuary Website for scheduled date and time.





