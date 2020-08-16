Vonceil Clark
On Monday, August 10, 2020, Vonceil Clark, beloved mother of three sons, passed away at age 96.
Vonceil was born on Friday, March 14, 1924 in Haynesville, Louisiana to Chester Arthur and Mary Coffman. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, James Robert Clark. She is survived by three sons, James, Osceola and Thomas, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Vonceil was a devout Christian and member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church for sixty years when she was one of the Hymn Strollers. She was an elder in her church in Reserve, New Mexico, and president of the women's group in Magdalena, New Mexico. She loved singing gospel songs and performed at church services with her father, brother, and sister. Vonceil possessed a competitive spirit for sports where she showed her athleticism in basketball, bowling, and golf.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH- University. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations to be made to Wounded Warrior Project
