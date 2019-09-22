Vonda G. Kelly Carter Chafins
Vonda G. Kelly Carter Chafins, born Saturday, October 17, 1936, to Harry and Sadie (Harden) Kelly in Baxter Springs, KS. Orphaned at age three months, she was adopted by her loving parents, William R. and Jessie E. (Anderson) Carter of Miami, OK.
Preceded in death by her husband, Rodger; one sister and four brothers. She is survived by four sons, Kevin (Janis), Bradley (Patricia), Jonathan, Shawn (Karen); and one daughter, Dana Chavez (Eddie). Also survived by her grandchildren, Jay, Justin, Jordan, Lauren, Marissa, Michael, Kevin, Jr., Audri; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Chloe, Adrian, David, Reina and Elliott.
A resident of Albuquerque since 1946, she retired from the State of New Mexico Disability Determination Services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to any organization that benefits children.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019