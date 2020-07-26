W. Kathleen Wilson







Kathleen, a native of Albuquerque, born on February 28, 1931, passed away on July 14, 2020, at the age of 89.



Kathleen graduated from the old Albuquerque High School downtown, went to UNM for two years where she met and married George Dixon from Roswell. In 1957, the family made their move to Denver, where they lived for twelve years. Kathleen and children returned to Albuquerque in 1969, and Kathleen worked for her uncle's business, Philip Hubbell Real Estate, et al, on Gold; Kathleen continued to run the business after the passing of Philip Hubbell and served on the board of the American Bank of Commerce. Kathleen remarried in 1976, Dr. Spencer Wilson, professor of history at NM Tech in Socorro. They split their time between Socorro and Albuquerque and Kathleen eventually retired from the real estate business and began renovating various properties in Socorro and San Antonio (Conrad Hilton bank). They enjoyed traveling, building a new home in Albuquerque and working with the Friends of the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, until the passing of Spencer in 2013.



Kathleen is survived by her three children: Terri Klas and Debbi Brooks (George) in Albuquerque, Philip Dixon (Alison) in Ridgecrest, CA, and two stepsons, John Wilson in Albuquerque and James Wilson in Cincinnati. There are six grandchildren: Jessica Dickman (Shawn) and Sarah Moon (Charles) in Albuquerque, Andrew Brooks, Cristi Gronowski (Mark) in Denver, Casey Brooks in Albuquerque and Ryan Dixon (Sara) in Belgium. There are eight great-grandchildren: Broderick, Cortland, and Ella Dickman, Eli, Desmond, and Calvin Moon, Asher Gronowski, and Riley Dixon.



Cremation will take place and her ashes will be spread at a later date.





