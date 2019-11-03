Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Kendall Gentry. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

W. Kendall Gentry







W. Kendall Gentry went to be with our Lord on October 25, 2019. He was born in Cookeville, TN on September 8, 1936. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marilyn. He is also survived by his oldest daughter, Victoria L. Shoemake and her husband, David M. Shoemake along with his grandson, Chad A. Pohland; his great grandchildren, Nicholas Pohland and Juliana Pohland. Preceding his death: his youngest daughter, Lisa A. Pearson; parents, Martha A. and S.E. Gentry; his three brothers, Carl, Kenneth and Carroll (Al), and sister, Wilene. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends. The family would especially like to thank the many Doctors and Nurses that helped him during his stay at Presbyterian Hospital and Kaseman Hospice for their kindness and understanding during his final days before he was called to Heaven to be with the rest of his family.



He will truly be missed for his generosity and kindness. Ken served for 20 years in the Air Force National Guard/Reserve and worked happily for Sandia Labs for 25 years.



Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque; with Pastor Dr. John Adams from Mountain View Baptist Church facilitating the service. Please visit our online guestbook for Kendall at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



W. Kendall GentryW. Kendall Gentry went to be with our Lord on October 25, 2019. He was born in Cookeville, TN on September 8, 1936. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marilyn. He is also survived by his oldest daughter, Victoria L. Shoemake and her husband, David M. Shoemake along with his grandson, Chad A. Pohland; his great grandchildren, Nicholas Pohland and Juliana Pohland. Preceding his death: his youngest daughter, Lisa A. Pearson; parents, Martha A. and S.E. Gentry; his three brothers, Carl, Kenneth and Carroll (Al), and sister, Wilene. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends. The family would especially like to thank the many Doctors and Nurses that helped him during his stay at Presbyterian Hospital and Kaseman Hospice for their kindness and understanding during his final days before he was called to Heaven to be with the rest of his family.He will truly be missed for his generosity and kindness. Ken served for 20 years in the Air Force National Guard/Reserve and worked happily for Sandia Labs for 25 years.Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque; with Pastor Dr. John Adams from Mountain View Baptist Church facilitating the service. Please visit our online guestbook for Kendall at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close