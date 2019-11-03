W. Kendall Gentry (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Kendall Gentry.
Service Information
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
924 Menaul Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

W. Kendall Gentry



W. Kendall Gentry went to be with our Lord on October 25, 2019. He was born in Cookeville, TN on September 8, 1936. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marilyn. He is also survived by his oldest daughter, Victoria L. Shoemake and her husband, David M. Shoemake along with his grandson, Chad A. Pohland; his great grandchildren, Nicholas Pohland and Juliana Pohland. Preceding his death: his youngest daughter, Lisa A. Pearson; parents, Martha A. and S.E. Gentry; his three brothers, Carl, Kenneth and Carroll (Al), and sister, Wilene. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends. The family would especially like to thank the many Doctors and Nurses that helped him during his stay at Presbyterian Hospital and Kaseman Hospice for their kindness and understanding during his final days before he was called to Heaven to be with the rest of his family.

He will truly be missed for his generosity and kindness. Ken served for 20 years in the Air Force National Guard/Reserve and worked happily for Sandia Labs for 25 years.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque; with Pastor Dr. John Adams from Mountain View Baptist Church facilitating the service. Please visit our online guestbook for Kendall at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.