Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
FRENCH â€" Wyoming
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
FRENCH â€" Wyoming
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Wade Fredrickson


1927 - 2019
Wade Fredrickson Obituary
Wade Oliver Fredrickson



Wade Oliver

Fredrickson was born September 4, 1927, in Galveston, TX. He was an only child that loved the beach, and with many cousin's around, it was never lonely. After serving in the Navy from 1945 to 1948, he went on to graduate from North Texas State University where he met the love of his life, Jonnie Sue Patterson. Wade also received a Master's Degree of Education from Northern Colorado University. Wade was an educator for 38 years in many capacities. He taught woodwork, drafting, and auto mechanics at Hobbs High School, and was also later a Vice Principal at the same school. He worked in Santa Fe as a Developer of Industrial Arts programs while reporting to the Superintendent of NM Public Schools. Wade was one of three gentleman that were the founding members

of the Dona Ana Branch,

a Building Trades,

Healthcare, and Business, Community College on the campus of New Mexico State University.

After retiring in 1985,

Wade and Jonnie returned to Santa Fe to their many friends and where they felt most at home.

Wade and Jonnie split their time between

their home in Santa Fe, and a cabin they built in Ute Park, NM for the next 25 years. Wade loved the

outdoors, spending his days fishing and taking in the splendor of God's awesome creation.

Wade is survived by his son, Robert Fredrickson and wife,

Valerie Fredrickson; his son, William Fredrickson

and wife, Risa Simon;

granddaughters, Tamara

Womack and husband,

Scott Womack, and their two children, Wesley and Reece; and Sandra

Fredrickson and husband,

Julio Rivera.

A Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 9:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service following at 9:30 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Wade at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
Remember
