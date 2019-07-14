Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Waltena June McAfee

Waltena June McAfee Obituary
Waltena June McAfee



Waltena June

McAfee, 96 years of age, resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She is survived by her children, Ronald

McAfee and his wife, Deanna

Falk, and Paula McAfee and her husband, Matt

Kyriakos; grandchildren,

Alex Kyriakos and Ava McAfee; brother-in-law,

Norman Falk; nieces and nephews, Phyllis Linam, William Linam, Barbara Ann Alexander, Frank Reid, Cindy Hayes, Gary Falk, and Pamela Bell, and many extended family members who reside in and out of New Mexico. June was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Robert H. McAfee; three sisters, Lois Arnold, Mildred Reid, and Naomi Falk; and brothers Paul Combs and Eugene Combs. June was born in 1922 in Poteau, OK to John Henry and Lillie Belle Combs. During World

War II she worked for

McDonald Douglas as an instrumentation detailer

where she met Robert

McAfee who was an inspector. They were married in 1945 and moved to Albuquerque in 1947. June was a model homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered for her kind and giving spirit. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she volunteered for many groups over the years. She volunteered at Bandelier Elementary

School and was a member of the PTA while her children attended, The Girl Scouts, and cared for her grandkids while their parents were working. June enjoyed caring for people and always had a meal prepared for family and friends alike. Above all she was devoted to her family. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at 1st Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust St. NE, 87102. Please visit our online guestbook for June at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019
