Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter D. Sadlowski Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter D. Sadlowski Jr.







Walter D. Sadlowski, 72 passed away on December 23, 2019. Walter was born on September 2, 1947 in Jersey City New Jersey and lived the majority of his life in New Mexico. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Regina Sadlowski.



Walter is survived by his wife Beverly of 50 years, children Christian and Adam and his grandchildren Alex, Christian and Sophia. His family was his beacon and guiding light in his life.



Walter attended and graduated from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City Kansas where he met his wife Beverly. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in history and political science. He was named to the Who's Who in American colleges and Universities. Walter played basketball for St. Mary's winning numerous most valuable player awards and once scored 50 points in a conference tournament game.



Walter also attended the University of New Mexico and received a Master's Degree in Southwest History. Walter worked as high ranking official at the New Mexico Student Loan Corporation assisting and securing financial assistance and support for hundreds of young New Mexicans looking for higher education opportunities. He also owned an Outdoors Adventure Company, Sandia Mountain Outfitters/ Ironstone Mountain Outfitters. Walter worked as an Information Technology Officer for the Los Alamos National Laboratory building and operating a sophisticated computer system for the Laboratories.



Walter also worked for Easter Seals El Mirador a not for profit organization in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico assisting our most severely disabled citizens as an Information Technology Specialist developing and managing computer systems. He developed special relationships with many program participants who became very special to him. He made life better for many of these individuals particularly with his gentle, patient, and caring attributes.



Walter was an avid Outdoorsman and Rock climber climbing the highest peaks in New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada and California. In 1987, he traveled to Bolivia in South America to climb and conquer peaks that had not been climbed before.



A special Thank you to Mark Johnson his brother in law for the time, support and friendship he spent with Walter particularly over the past year. Services are at 10:00 AM on January 22nd at the Church of the Risen Savior. 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close