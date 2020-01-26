Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Daniel Buchly. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Daniel Buchly, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away January 25, 2020. Dan was born in Roswell, New Mexico, November 24, 1934, to Howard C. and Nellie L. "Sammy" Buchly.



Dan is survived by his wife Jeanne, his daughters Shara Anaya, Kay Whitney, Lisa Howell and Debbie Tubbergen, and his sons Dan K. Buchly, Jim and John Pitts, numerous other relatives and friends.



Dan was preceded in death by his two brothers, H. Lee Buchly and Phillip L. Brewster.



Dan graduated from high school at the New Mexico Military Institute and from College with a degree in Engineering Physics from the University of Colorado. Dan was employed in engineering for the fourteen years after graduation - first at Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque and then at the Boeing Company in Seattle and including two years in flight test at Holloman Air Force Base.



Dan was commissioned as an officer in the Army Reserve. He served two years on active duty and an additional five years with local Reserve units. He was discharged in 1965 with the rank of Captain.



His career path changed in 1971 from engineer to real estate, namely homebuilding and land development. He was a real estate executive with Bellamah Corporation, with Horizon Corporation, and with AMREP Southwest, from which her retired in 1999. He then increased his volunteer service on several boards and positions in nonprofit organizations.



During his career, Dan held the following licenses: a registered professional engineer, a real estate broker in Arizona and New Mexico, building construction in Arizona and a twin engine airplane pilot.



Dan was an active member of Paradise Hills United Methodist Church and High Desert United Methodist Church and served as part of the governing bodies of both.



To his children and other family members Dan was sincerely loved. To those outside his family, he strove to be effective in business, and to be respected for his fairness and his sincere care for the well-being of others. He will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, January 31,2020 at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM.



A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Daniels Family Funeral Services.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



