Walter E. Timmons Jr.Walter E. Timmons Jr. of Bosque Farms entered Heaven's Gates on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Eva. He is survived by his son, Richard Timmons (Joanne), and his daughter, Vickie Cook (Russell). He was a proud grandfather and great grandfather to seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.Walter was the son of Walter E. Timmons Sr. and Mayme Hays Timmons, born Sunday, August 4, 1929, in Estancia. He graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1947. He attended the University of New Mexico majoring in Business Administration.Walter served in the Army during the Korean conflict. Walter's professional career included working for the Santa Fe Railroad, Harry Cornelius Company, Crist Machinery and Supply, Plateau Supply and IMSCO. Retiring in 1996.He was a DeMolay and a Chevalier. He served on the advisory council and as a chapter dad for Sandia Chapter Order of DeMolay. He served as chairman of the DeMolay Foundation of New Mexico. He then became a member of Albuquerque Temple-Lodge 6, Albuquerque York Rite, and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.He was a faithful and active member of Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church.Walter will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park following a private family ceremony. A Memorial Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church-Walter Timmons Memorial Fund at 25 Wesley Rd. Peralta, NM 87042.Please visit our online guest book for Walter at