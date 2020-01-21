|
|
Walter Frank Wolf, Jr.
Walter Frank Wolf, Jr., age 88, was peacefully called home to The Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 while surrounded by family, ending a courageous battle with lung cancer. Walter was born on Thursday, January 22, 1931 in Washington D.C. as the only child to his parents Walter Frank Wolf and Blanche Estelle Wolf (formerly Underwood), who have preceded him in death. After completing high school, he left the D.C. area to obtain his bachelor's degree in Public Administration (1952) from the College of Wooster in Ohio. Shortly after graduation, Walter was drafted for the Korean War. After completing basic training, he was one of only two men in M Company of the 506 Airborne Infantry to be sent to Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While there, Walter served as an electrician's apprentice supporting the development and optimization of nuclear weaponry. Walter ended his service to the nation as a corporal in the United States Army in 1954.
After the war, Walter pursued and obtained his law degree from the University of Michigan in 1957. After graduation, Walter returned to the southwest where he learned of an opportunity to work for the Navajo Nation. He relocated to Window Rock, Arizona and began what would be a lengthy, fulfilling career as a respected lawyer, advisor and advocate for the Navajo Nation. With a vision for the future, he worked with Navajo leaders to create the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) in 1959. Their mission was to bring electricity and other utilities to the rural communities of the Navajo Nation. His work at NTUA was one his passions and he devoted over 60 years of service to the people of the Navajo Nation.
Walter and his former wife Barbara (deceased) moved to Gallup in 1966 where they raised sons Greg and Doug. In addition to his legal practice he was involved in many civic activities during his fifty plus years in the community. Walter served as a Regent for the University of New Mexico starting in 1968 and ending as the Vice President of the Board of Directors in 1972. In the early 2000's he began splitting time between Gallup and Rio Rancho, NM so that he could be closer to family.
During his career as an attorney he received many accolades including the James D. Donovan Individual Achievement Award presented by the American Public Power Association which recognizes individuals on a national level who have made significant contributions to the electric utility industry and public power.
Walter was a loving, devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed golf, gardening, reading and took great pleasure attending and supporting his children's and grandchildren's' sporting and scholastic events. He actively supported his alma mater(s) always rooting for Michigan in their battles with Big 10 opponents. He was also an avid Cubs fan and took great pleasure in their 2016 World Series win.
Walter is survived by his two sons, Gregory and wife Sue of Chandler, AZ, and Douglas and wife Annette of Albuquerque, NM. Walter had six grandchildren, Rachel (Erik and their daughters Madelyn, Avery and Peyton), Steven, Tyler, Mikaela, Courtney and Madison. In all endeavors he undertook people were drawn to his selfless and loving nature. He brought much kindness and wisdom to this world. His last message to family was to "take care of yourself".
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the https://donate3.cancer.org/ on behalf of Walter Wolf so continued progress can be made to find a cure for this devastating disease. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with a reception to follow at 4:00 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Walter at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 21, 2020