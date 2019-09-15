Walter Glazewski (1929 - 2019)
KIRK FUNERAL HOME - RAPID CITY
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD
57701
(605)-343-4808
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Kirk Funeral Home
Rapid City, NM
Obituary
Walter R. Glazewski



Walter Richard Glazewski departed this life on September 11, 2019 in Rapid City, SD. He was born in Hyde Park, Massachusetts to Joseph and Teofila Glazewski on March 1, 1929.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings Jessie, John and Henry.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Mary "Molly" Glazewski; his three children, Scott, Krista and Sheryl; three grandchildren, Jacob, Hailey and North; his sister, Irene; five nephews and a niece.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. He will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
bullet Korean War
